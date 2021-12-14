Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845,813. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.