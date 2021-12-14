Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AZO traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,004.07. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,824.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,649.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

