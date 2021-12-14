Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $675.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.