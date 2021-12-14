Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 126,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,911. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

