Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,979 shares of company stock worth $2,187,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

