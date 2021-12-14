Hexavest Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

