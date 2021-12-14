Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,492 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.