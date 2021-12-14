Hexavest Inc. Sells 11,486 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

