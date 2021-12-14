Hexavest Inc. Sells 16,526 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.