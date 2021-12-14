Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 8,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,982. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

