Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $4.39 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.06. 189,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.