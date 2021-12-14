HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,000.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,200.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$24,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of HIVE traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,261. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

