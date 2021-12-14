Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

