Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.