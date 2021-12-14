Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

