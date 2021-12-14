Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.39

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.