Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

HMN stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

