Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

