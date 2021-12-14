Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.