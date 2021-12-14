Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

