Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

