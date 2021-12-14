Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.