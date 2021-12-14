Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 9%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.27. 2,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

