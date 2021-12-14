Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160,763.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $160,763.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $47,074.69 or 0.99329219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded 1,369,900,942% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded up 1,077,012,022.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded 1,182,473,939.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded up 1,095,757,505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded 1,240,181,139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded up 1,465,589,438.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

