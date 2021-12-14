HyperQuant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,807.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $16,320.25 and $2,807.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00197632 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

