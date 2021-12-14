Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 190,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.18. Ichor has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ichor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ichor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ichor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

