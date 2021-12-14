Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. 190,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Ichor has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ichor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

