Iconic Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,798.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $1,798.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

