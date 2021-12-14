IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

