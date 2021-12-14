IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.20. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $453.80 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

