IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $10.16 on Tuesday, reaching $595.18. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,965. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.80 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

