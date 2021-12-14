IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.35. IDT has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 112.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth about $14,655,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

