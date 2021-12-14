Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela Buys 125,000 Shares

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67.

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 127,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,280. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

