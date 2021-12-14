Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 623,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,768. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
About Ilika
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.