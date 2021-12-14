Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 623,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,768. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

