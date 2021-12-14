imbrex One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00200775 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

