Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

IDEXY opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

