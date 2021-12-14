Infrastructure Materials (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Infrastructure Materials shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

About Infrastructure Materials (OTCMKTS:IFAM)

Infrastructure Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on limestone and precious metals. The company was founded by Todd D. Montgomery on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.