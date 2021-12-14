Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 158,681 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,681 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $219,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

