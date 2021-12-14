Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.02 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

