Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

