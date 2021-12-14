Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $30.48 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 41,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,734,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

