Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $6,314,266. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

