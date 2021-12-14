Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

