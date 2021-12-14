Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 3,680,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.