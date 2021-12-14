Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Acquires 12,810 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

