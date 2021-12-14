Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STRR stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,535. The company has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

