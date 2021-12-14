Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $276.02 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

