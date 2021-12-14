Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,528 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60.

On Friday, October 8th, Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,792. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

