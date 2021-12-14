Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 8,374 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

