Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 5,797,645 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CWK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

