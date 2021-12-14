Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 5,797,645 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CWK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
