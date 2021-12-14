Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

